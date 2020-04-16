|
Edda V. Marra
Hockessin - Edda V. Marra, age 87, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on December 24, 1932 in Calvisi Italy to Gabriele and Pasqualina Pastore. She married Rinaldo Marra and moved to Piedimonte Matese Italy where they started their family.
In December 1966 the family immigrated to Wilmington DE USA, settling in Newark DE. Leaving her family & friends in Italy was hard but she was lovingly embraced by Rinaldo's family and new friends in Delaware. She was the head-cook at Ronson and later at the DuPont Glasgow Site, where she retired after 32 years. Edda loved her vegetable garden, cooking and her family. She kept traditions alive through Sunday family dinners, holiday baking and wine making. Mention going out to dinner and she would say, "What you pay for one dinner, you can eat all week". Edda will be missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Edda is survived by her children, Ernesto Marra (Joanne), Gabriella Conley (Ernie), Dominic Marra (Leslie), Tullio Marra (Sandra). Her eight grandchildren; Cindy Cameron (Jeff), Lisa Marra, Christy Diffendall (Eric); Michael Conley (Kristen), Lindsay DiFrancesco (Vito), Carmen Marra (Tyler), Dominic Marra, Jr. and Gena Marra (Val), and her nine great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister, Maria Masella (Elvio), and sister-in-law, Gemma Iezzi. And, by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rinaldo Marra, brothers: Angelo Pastore, Dario Pastore, sister: Gina Borelli, and other family members.
Due to the current Covid-19 gathering restrictions there will be a private burial at Cathedral Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the .
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020