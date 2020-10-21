Edgar Lee Hitch



Edgar Lee Hitch, age 85, died peacefully in his home in Lewes, Delaware on October 19, 2020.



Edgar is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 31 years, Nancy D.; children, Ed (Jean), Judy Massey (Bernie), John (Donna), Yvonne Bistany and Jeanette Lennon; sister-in-law, Linda McKay; sister, Edith Hall; 8 grandchildren, Brian (Kate), John, Jill, Josh (Ana), Kyle, E. Kyle (fiancé, Miranda), Erik and Sean; and 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his four-legged friends, Bailey and Sydney.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to Paws for Life, PO Box 407, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.









