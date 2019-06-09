|
Edith "Edie" Crouse Trimble
Wilmington - Edith "Edie" Crouse Trimble, aged 97, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Born in Sparta, NC on October 20, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Monroe and Amy Clyde (Reynolds) Crouse. Edie retired from ICI in 1986. She was a homemaker and loved to cook for her family and especially enjoyed making her apple pies. She loved traveling with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Faye Jones (Bill); grandson John Jones (Tina); great grandchildren Ashley, John, and Kassidy, step great grandchildren Jessica and Kattie Whitenight; great-great grandchildren, Aubree and Aspyn, step great-great grandchildren McKenzie, Brandi and Maria Whitenight; her sister Reba Moore; her good friend Mark Thompson, niece Kathie Jarmon, and many additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John A. Trimble, and her siblings: Ruth Caudill, Kyle Crouse, Martin Crouse, Wayne Crouse, Ray Crouse, Hoke Crouse, and Tom Crouse.
The family gives special thanks to all of her caregivers and Delaware Hospice.
A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennan's Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Delaware Hospice or to the in care of the funeral home. To send condolences visit: www.mccrereyandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019