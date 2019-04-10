Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Elkton Presbyterian Church
209 E Main St
Elkton, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkton Presbyterian Church
209 E Main St
Elkton, MD
Edith Dee Loveless Obituary
Edith Dee Loveless

Chestertown, MD/ formally Newark - Edith Dee Loveless of Chestertown, Maryland formally of Newark, Delaware, died on April 7th, 2019. She was 99.

A funeral service will be held at Elkton Presbyterian Church, Elkton, MD at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will be held at a later date at the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery in Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dee may be made to the Elkton Presbyterian Church music program (209 E Main St, Elkton, MD 21921) or Grace Methodist Church music program (900 Washington St, Wilmington DE 19801) or any cancer foundation.

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
