Edith Dee Loveless
Chestertown, MD/ formally Newark - Edith Dee Loveless of Chestertown, Maryland formally of Newark, Delaware, died on April 7th, 2019. She was 99.
A funeral service will be held at Elkton Presbyterian Church, Elkton, MD at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will be held at a later date at the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery in Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dee may be made to the Elkton Presbyterian Church music program (209 E Main St, Elkton, MD 21921) or Grace Methodist Church music program (900 Washington St, Wilmington DE 19801) or any cancer foundation.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019