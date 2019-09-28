Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Edith E. "Edie" Broomell


1925 - 2019
Edith E. "Edie" Broomell Obituary
Edith E. "Edie" Broomell

Newark - Edith E. "Edie" Broomell, age 94, of Newark, DE, and formerly of Claymont, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Born in Salem, NJ on April 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Battle and Margaret Webb. Edie worked as a sales clerk in the men's department at the former Kennards in Wilmington. She was a member of the Claymont Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed crafts and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Broomell; siblings, George Moriarty, John Moriarty and Mary Emery; and granddaughter, Colleen Broomell. Edie is survived by her children, Kenneth R. Broomell (Barbara) of Hamburg, NY, Robert L. Broomell II (Christine) of Waverly, GA, Dennis R. Broomell (Robin) of Delaware City, Martin R. Broomell (Candee) of Groveland, FL, Margaret A. Scott (Robert) of Newark and Patricia A. Stevenson (Paul) of Newark; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
