Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Edith H. Marshall


1927 - 2019
Edith H. Marshall Obituary
Edith H. Marshall

New Castle - Edith H. Marshall, age 91, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born in Scranton, PA on August 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Morgan) Hunden. Edith retired from Avon in 1992 as a data entry clerk after 30 years of service. A woman of faith, she was the oldest member of Asbury United Methodist Church in New Castle.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Marshall. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Ann Overstreet (Gary).

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm. Interment will be held privately in Washburn Street Cemetery, Scranton, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 300 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE 19720.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on June 28, 2019
