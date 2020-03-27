|
Edith L. McGinn
McGINN, EDITH L. (Bradley) 76, of Atlantic City, NJ, formerly of Tannersville, PA passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at home while under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Preceding her in death, she was the wife of James A. McGinn and the daughter of James J. and Mary A. (MacDonald) Bradley. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she is a graduate of Merion Mercy Academy, Philadelphia before relocating and residing in the Poconos for 30+ years. Edith and her family owned Bradley's Bartonsville Inn.
She was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, Tannersville, PA and Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; an executive officer of Northeastern PA chapter of the American Diabetes Association, and was an active Girl Scout leader for numerous years. Edith spent her summers with her family enjoying the Jersey shore beaches of Sea Isle City and Atlantic City, NJ.
Survived by her son James P. of Atlantic City, daughters Letitia [Tish] Becker and husband Wayne of Galloway, NJ, and Patti Pyle and husband Jamie of Middletown, DE. In addition to her children, she is survived by grandchildren Duke and Samantha Becker, Ryan and Erin Pyle, and Caitlyn Becker and husband Daniel Goldblatt.; brothers James J. Bradley Jr. and wife Marilyn, Joseph Bradley and wife Barbara, sisters Mary Mizii and husband John, Kathleen Oney and husband Randy and was preceded in death by brothers Bill Bradley surviving wife Sandy, John Bradley and wife Nancy. Edith is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who held a special place in her heart.
The Rite of Committal will be offered in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Philadelphia on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020