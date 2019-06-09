Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Limestone Presbyterian Church
3201 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Edith L. Sylvester Obituary
Edith L. Sylvester

Wilmington - Edith L. Sylvester, 96 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

"I've lived a good life and God bless you all. "

Edith was born in Downingtown, PA, the daughter of the late Lucy (Deets) and Earl K. Lemmon. She retired as a page for the Delaware House of Representatives in 2005. Her memberships include the Gruptone Society, the Coatesville Brandywine Valley Association, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, the Wilmington Women's Republican Club, the New Castle Moose Lodge and the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation.

Edie was the past grand guardian for Job's Daughters, a member of the Naomi Chapter of the Eastern Star and a very active member of Limestone Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, Edie was predeceased by her brother, Thomas N. Deets in 2009 and her daughter, Sandra E. Sylvester in 2015. She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her memory.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Limestone Presbyterian Church at the address above. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from June 9 to July 17, 2019
