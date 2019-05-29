|
Edith Marie (Fegan) Brown
- - Edith Marie (Fegan) Brown On May 24, 2019 Edith Brown passed peacefully into her eternal reward. Edith was born September 12, 1925 to Robert and Clara Fegan. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, Pennsylvania and was married December 11, 1944 to Philip A. Brown of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania during World War II.
Edith was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed summer family vacations at the Jersey shore and came to live in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 27 years ago.
She was always family-oriented and greatly enjoyed and hosted family parties and gatherings as well as holiday celebrations. She was an active member of St. Edmond, an active member of the Little Angels as well as a board member of he Camelot Home Owners Association for several years.
In addition to her beloved husband, Philip A. Brown, Sr. and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Philip A. Brown, Jr., Charles (Carla) Brown, her daughter and husband, Therese M. and Michael P. McLaughlin, her granddaughter, Kelly Brown, her brother and wife, Robert and Ann Fegan.
Edith will be greatly missed by her children, Robert (Regina) Brown, Patricia Brown, and Maureen (Brian) Nestel; by her grandchildren, Michael, Karen, Kristen, Robert, Stephanie, Kimberly and Joseph Brown, Kathleen(Louis) Juliano, Bryan (Debra) McLaughlin, Colleen (Jason) Cancila, Erin (Brian) Sappio, Brian, Shanna, Devon and Joseph Nestel; by her 19 great grandchildren; her brothers Charles (Shirley) Fegan and Donald Fegan (Eleanor Pepe).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass St. Edmond Church, 401 King Charles Ave. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Thursday, May 30, at 11:00 a.m. A Viewing will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 9:00am O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA, Funeral Service Friday 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, in grateful appreciation for the care provided to Edith during her final days.Delaware Hospice - 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019