|
|
Edith "Edie" N. Jarrell
Rehoboth Beach - Edith "Edie" N. Jarrell age 78 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence in Rehoboth Beach, DE. She was born on September 25, 1941 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Jones) Hicken.
Edie graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in Wilmington, DE. She worked as a store manager for Zingo's Supermarket. Attending family events, picking crabs and talking about grandchildren always brought her great pleasure. She also enjoyed playing cards with her sister-in-law, Gail. Edie cherished time spent with those she held most dear and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jarrell was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward G. Jarrell; her son, Edward G. Jarrell Jr.; her sister, Myra Wisniewski; and her brothers: James Hicken, Elbert Hicken and Charles Hicken. She is survived by her sons: Charles Jarrell and his wife Nikki, Michael Jarrell and his wife Jen; her daughters: Jennifer Dilenno and her husband Bill, Tracie Smelstoys and her husband Chris; her grandchildren: Rebecca Whitfield, Emily Young, Shane Jarrell, Chloe Liebal, Brady Dilenno, Evan Jarrell, Tyler Jarrell, Ryan Jarrell and Camryn Jarrell; and her step-grandchildren: Rina Roush and Cali Roush.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Jarrell's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Please visit Edie's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020