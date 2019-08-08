Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Avenue U.M.C.
20 North Church St.
Milford, DE
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Avenue U.M.C.
20 North Church St.
Milford, DE
1942 - 2019
Edith Perry Obituary
Edith Perry

Milford - On August 6, 2019, Edith Perry went home to be with the Lord.

She was born on August 28, 1942 in Charlestown, WV to the late James and Jane Frye.

Edith graduated from the University of Virginia, School of Medicine with a degree in nursing.

Mrs. Perry worked as a nurse at Riverside Hospital and Union Hospital in Elkton, MD. She then became the Office Nurse at Dr. Burkwitz Office in Lewes.

Edith was active in a variety of Ministries and Missions at Avenue U.M.C.

She enjoyed going shopping and eating at Mexican restaurants.

Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger Perry. She is also survived by her sons, Rusty Reber and his wife Maria, and Matt Perry and his wife Kim, her grandchildren, Allison and Jami Reber, and Taylor and Jessica Perry, her brother, Tony Frye, and her dog, Alex.

The family will receive visitors at Avenue U.M.C., 20 North Church St., Milford, DE 19963, on Saturday 8/10 from 10 to 11AM, with a Memorial Service at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to .

For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
