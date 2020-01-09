|
|
Edmond "Shep" Shepherd, Jr.
Wilmington - December 5, 1951- January 8, 2020
On Wednesday, January 8, Edmond "Shep" Shepherd passed away peacefully at home after a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edmond Shepherd, Sr. and his mother, Geraldine Miller.
A lifelong resident of Delaware, Shep previously worked as a constable for ChristianaCare. An avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and sports enthusiast, he was a vendor on the weekends at the New Castle Farmers Market.
Shep is survived by his brother Donald Miller, Jr. (Patricia) of Atlanta, GA, a daughter Cuenondra Earley (Kahlil) and three grandsons of Middletown, his son Riaz Aziz Shepherd and a daughter Nafiza Shepherd. He is also survived by his longtime companion Fran Baker and a host of relatives and friends.
The viewing will be 9:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the House of Wright Mortuary, 208 East 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. A Celebration of Life service will begin promptly at 10:00 AM. The burial is immediately following at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle.
In lieu of flowers and cards, the family suggests making a monetary gift to the Helen Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Online condolences https://wrightmortuary.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020