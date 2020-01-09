Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gracelawn Memorial Park
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond "Shep" Shepherd Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond "Shep" Shepherd Jr. Obituary
Edmond "Shep" Shepherd, Jr.

Wilmington - December 5, 1951- January 8, 2020

On Wednesday, January 8, Edmond "Shep" Shepherd passed away peacefully at home after a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edmond Shepherd, Sr. and his mother, Geraldine Miller.

A lifelong resident of Delaware, Shep previously worked as a constable for ChristianaCare. An avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and sports enthusiast, he was a vendor on the weekends at the New Castle Farmers Market.

Shep is survived by his brother Donald Miller, Jr. (Patricia) of Atlanta, GA, a daughter Cuenondra Earley (Kahlil) and three grandsons of Middletown, his son Riaz Aziz Shepherd and a daughter Nafiza Shepherd. He is also survived by his longtime companion Fran Baker and a host of relatives and friends.

The viewing will be 9:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the House of Wright Mortuary, 208 East 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. A Celebration of Life service will begin promptly at 10:00 AM. The burial is immediately following at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the family suggests making a monetary gift to the Helen Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.

Online condolences https://wrightmortuary.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -