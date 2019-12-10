Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Edmund Gregory "Greg" Pierce Obituary
Wilmington - Edmund Gregory "Greg" Pierce, 30, of Wilmington, Delaware died suddenly on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Greg was a 2007 graduate of Concord High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of Delaware where he earned a BS in Economics. He most recently worked at Bank of America. In his spare time, Greg enjoyed attending music festivals with friends and family and playing ukulele. He recently began practicing yoga for focus and healing.

Greg is survived by his mother, Cheryl Pierce and his father, Edmund (Jami) Pierce; his brothers Charles (Kaitlin) Pierce and Brian Pierce, his sister Shannon Pierce and step-sisters Kylie and Raegan Puican. Also survived by his grandparents Edmund and Margaret Pierce, aunts Susan (Jim Matlack) Pierce, Shary (Stan) Hunt, Jen (Pete Wolf) Pierce and uncles Tory (Eileen) Pierce and Andrew (Beverly) Smith and his many cousins. Greg is predeceased by his uncle Brett, aunt Alison, cousin Jimmy Pierce and grandparents Charles and Betty Smith.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to atTAcK Addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
