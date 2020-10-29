Edmund Pierce
Edmund (Ed) Pierce, 89, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Christiana Care Hospital in Wilmington. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret (Marge) (Gariepy) Pierce.
Born in Detroit Michigan, he graduated from Western High and immediately enlisted in the Marines where he served in Korea and Japan. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Detroit, majored in Math with a minor in Engineering at Wayne State University and graduated just after marrying his love, Marge. He later earned an MBA from the University of Delaware.
He worked 15 years for Boeing starting in Seattle, Washington, followed by Vandenburg Airforce Base in California and finally the Vertol Division in Chester PA. His roles at Boeing included engineering personnel management and market development. He later worked for the State of Delaware as an Information Technology Manager, and then went on to consult in the IT field at a multiple of companies and institutions.
Ed was a volunteer for the Republican Party and served on the Board of St. Patrick's Center in Wilmington for many years. He coached in Naamans Little League and Brandywine Basketball League when his boys were young. He also played duplicate bridge, was an avid horseracing fan and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with his children and grandchildren.
Ed was predeceased by his parents Edmund Pierce and Mary (Flynn) Navin, brother John, sons Brett (Alison Malcolm) and Patrick, and grandsons Greg and Jimmy. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Arquette, and children: Susan (Jim Matlack), Sharyn Hunt (Stan), Ed (Jami), Tory (Eileen) and Jennifer (Pete Wolf) and grandchildren: Alexa Pierce-Matlack, Rebecca and Kevin Hunt, Charles (Kaitlin), Brian and Shannon Pierce, Ben (Natalie), Patrick and Sam Pierce, Megan Pierce, Pierce Wolf and Sara Pierce.
Because of the virus, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Patrick's Center, 107 E 14th Street, Wilmington DE 19801. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
