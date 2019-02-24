|
Edna A. Hoopes
Elkton, MD - Edna A. Hoopes, age 83, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Upland, PA, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She cherished her family - especially the grandchildren who brought her much joy. Edna retired after 40 years of dedicated service as manager of the Marriott dining room. She was an excellent cook and the family has fond memories of Sunday dinners together. Edna was an avid Eagles fan who also enjoyed history and going out to dinner. She will be dearly missed.
Edna is survived by her children, Lee Ann Sullivan and Richard L. Hoopes Jr. (Donna); 3 grandchildren: Britney Russell (Joey), Kaitlyn Schultheis (T.J.), and Jamie Sullivan; and 3 great-grandchildren: P.J., Tommy, and Allison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Hoopes, Sr.; and son, Robert L. Hoopes.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Edna's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
