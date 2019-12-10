|
|
Edna Burrill Hein
Hockessin - Edna Burrill Hein, of Cokesbury Village in Hockessin, DE, passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born near Hawley, MN to Edna and Allan Burrill, and moved to Minneapolis at the age of ten.
Edna graduated from the University of Minnesota, and completed her dietetic internship at New York Hospital in New York City. She was employed at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, and the Dairy Council in Minneapolis. She later worked as a Home Economics teacher in Wilmington, DE.
Edna married her childhood sweetheart, Rowland Hein, in 1947 in Minneapolis.
Edna was active in many organizations. She served as Elder in three Presbyterian churches. She was a Republican Committeewoman in Chester County and member of the delegations to Republican Conventions in Dallas and New Orleans. She was an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and served as Delaware state president in 1987. Long time friendships in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority were very dear to her. She and Rollie actively supported the Kennett Symphony for thirty-five years and she was archivist for many years. In Cokesbury Village she was deeply involved with the Residents' Council, White Elephant sales and Stockings for Soldiers-DE. Edna enjoyed being involved in various projects but, most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.
The family enjoyed travel, especially visiting Minnesota where many happy times were spent at Edna's parents' homes on the water. Edna and Rollie traveled extensively in Europe and cruised many times, most frequently in South America. Ballroom dancing was a favorite pastime for Rollie and Edna.
Edna was predeceased by her husband, parents and brother, Dan. She is survived by children Karen (John), Lee and Andrea (Mike), 6 grandchildren and 7-2/3 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cokesbury Village on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education at P.E.O. Executive Office, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312-2899 or to Red Clay Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennan's Church Road, Wilmington DE 19808.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019