Edna D. HayesWilmington - Edna D. Hayes, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Seasons Hospice.Edna graduated from P.S. du Pont High School, class of 1949. Edna worked in the office for several different companies throughout her career, but her passion was her volunteer work. She along with her late husband, Del Jacoby, were Girl Scout Leaders in North Wilmington for many years, and she was the long-time financial secretary of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Edna was a board member for Post-Cana, where she met her current husband Malcolm Hayes with whom she enjoyed cruising to destinations such as the Panama Canal, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Edna was a 70-year member of Talleyville Ladies Auxiliary where she held numerous positions, including president.Edna was predeceased by her husbands Barrett Conner and Delbert Jacoby. She is survived by husband Malcolm Hayes; children Cindy Conner (husband Fred Wynegar) and DeeDee Zubal (Steve); step-son David Hayes (Dorrie); siblings Eva Taylor and Howard Sheldon (Barbara); grandchildren Alison Robertson (Ron), Conner and RJ Moran; and 2 great grandsons Mason and Sawyer Gallaher; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, August 27 beginning at 2 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 where a funeral service will begin at 3 pm. In accordance with local regulations masks will be required for attendance and admittance to the building may be limited. Interment will take place privately.The family would like to thank the staff at Seasons Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their love and care.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Edna's name to the Talleyville Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 7062, Wilmington, DE 19803.