Edna E. Ritter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna E. Ritter

Newark - Edna E. Ritter, age 84, of Lewes, DE passed away on May 26th, 2020. She was born in Pittston PA to the late Edgar and Keitha Webb.

Edna retired as a public health nurse with twenty years service with the State of Delaware.

Edna was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Maynard and her sister Ruth Cox.

She is survived by her sons: Richard Ritter (Susan), Donald Ritter (Susan), David Ritter (Kathy), Douglas Ritter (Kara) and her six grandchildren: Christopher, Amanda, Emily, Kyle, Zachary, Brittany and her sister Joyce Miller.

Edna and Maynard loved to travel. Together they completed 37 cruises.

Private services will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808. Funeral service to follow. Edna will be laid to rest with her husband at Gracelawn Memorial Park, cemetery 2220 N. Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to the American Lung Associations. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved