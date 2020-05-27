Edna E. Ritter
Newark - Edna E. Ritter, age 84, of Lewes, DE passed away on May 26th, 2020. She was born in Pittston PA to the late Edgar and Keitha Webb.
Edna retired as a public health nurse with twenty years service with the State of Delaware.
Edna was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Maynard and her sister Ruth Cox.
She is survived by her sons: Richard Ritter (Susan), Donald Ritter (Susan), David Ritter (Kathy), Douglas Ritter (Kara) and her six grandchildren: Christopher, Amanda, Emily, Kyle, Zachary, Brittany and her sister Joyce Miller.
Edna and Maynard loved to travel. Together they completed 37 cruises.
Private services will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808. Funeral service to follow. Edna will be laid to rest with her husband at Gracelawn Memorial Park, cemetery 2220 N. Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to the American Lung Associations. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.