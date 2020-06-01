Edna Elizabeth Clinton
Wilmington - Edna Elizabeth (Haire) Clinton, born in 1919 passed away peacefully in Wilmington on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 100. She was blessed to have her loving sons Gary, David, and Duane at her side.
Born in Albion, Nebraska to Robert & Rose Haire, Edna graduated from Albion High School and moved to California at the age of 18 to be close to her sisters and friends.
Edna met her husband L. Robert Clinton, who pre-deceased her in 2008. He was a Lieutenant (JG) in the United States Coast Guard, stationed in San Diego. Edna and Robert married in 1944 in Los Angeles. After World War II, they relocated to Binghamton, New York where sons Gary and David were born. In 1952, Edna and the family moved to Wilmington, where their third son, Duane, was born.
Edna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many in the community. Though raising three sons early in life took much of her time, she was very active in the community. Through the Junior League, Edna volunteered with the Boy's Club, and Winterthur. Edna especially loved reading and the group friendship of her book club. She also loved her bridge club, her water aerobics at the Y and anything chocolate.
Her faith, love, and joy was always family. She enjoyed connecting with her sons, grandson and great grandchildren by phone, email, Facetime, or Skype. Holiday time was very important to her and she particularly enjoyed (and strongly encouraged!) having all of her family at her home for Christmas.
Edna passed into the next life with her deep faith in God. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Wilmington since 1953.
Edna is survived by her three sons; Gary and his wife Dianne of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; David and his wife Linda of South Hadley, Massachusetts; Duane of Wilmington, Delaware; grandson Daniel and his wife Elizabeth Kidde, great-granddaughter Margaret Edna Gayle and great-grandson Henry Sloan David of Pasadena, California; nephew Bruce and his wife Alfreda Clinton; grandnephew Deric Clinton and his wife Kristyn and daughters Abigale and Breanna; nieces, nephews and cousins James Haire(Lori) of Overland Park, Kansas, Carolyn Roberts of Lemon Grove, California, Beverly McGoffin(Jack) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jean Glover(George) of Norwalk, California and Barbara Ansley of Boston, Massachusetts.
Edna and the entire Clinton family are especially grateful to Duane whose devotion and care allowed her to live a full, happy, and healthy life in her home until her last day. We all will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be planned. Edna will rest in eternity with her husband at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Contributions in Edna's name may be made to the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 503 Duncan Rd., Wilmington, DE 19809.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.