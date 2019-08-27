Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Edna McGee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna L. McGee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna L. McGee Obituary
Edna L. McGee

West Fenwick - Edna L. McGee, age 94, of West Fenwick died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home. Mrs. McGee was born in Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late Morris W. and Catherine (Dever) LaRue.

She was a retired owner and hostess from the former Libby's Restaurant in Fenwick Island.

She is survived by two sons, Rick McGee of West Fenwick and E. David McGee and wife Patty of Dagsboro; two grandchildren, Heather Jollie and Jessica Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Matthew Mitchell; four sisters, Myrtle Blizzard of Selbyville, Jean Tryens of West Fenwick, Katherine "Cass/Kathy" Garvine of West Fenwick and Emily LaReau of Bethany Beach; two brothers, Robert LaRue of FL and Ronnie LaRue of Wilmington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D. McGee in 2007, three brothers, Morris W. LaRue Jr., Walter N. LaRue and Frank LaRue and a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hoffman.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, August 29 at The Salted Rim Restaurant, 27 Atlantic Ave. in Ocean View.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE. 19963.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now