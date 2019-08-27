|
Edna L. McGee
West Fenwick - Edna L. McGee, age 94, of West Fenwick died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home. Mrs. McGee was born in Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late Morris W. and Catherine (Dever) LaRue.
She was a retired owner and hostess from the former Libby's Restaurant in Fenwick Island.
She is survived by two sons, Rick McGee of West Fenwick and E. David McGee and wife Patty of Dagsboro; two grandchildren, Heather Jollie and Jessica Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Matthew Mitchell; four sisters, Myrtle Blizzard of Selbyville, Jean Tryens of West Fenwick, Katherine "Cass/Kathy" Garvine of West Fenwick and Emily LaReau of Bethany Beach; two brothers, Robert LaRue of FL and Ronnie LaRue of Wilmington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D. McGee in 2007, three brothers, Morris W. LaRue Jr., Walter N. LaRue and Frank LaRue and a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hoffman.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, August 29 at The Salted Rim Restaurant, 27 Atlantic Ave. in Ocean View.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE. 19963.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019