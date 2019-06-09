|
Edna M. Smith
Newark - Edna M. Smith, 88, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ and her beloved husband, Tucker, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Edna was born in Newark, NJ on August 27, 1930, the youngest child and only daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Bella) Hinlicky. Edna graduated from East Side High School in Newark, NJ and attended Widener University where she completed a certificate program as a Certified Travel Consultant. She worked as a manager for Campbell Travel and Welcome Aboard. Edna was an avid traveler, having enjoyed many trips with her husband, children and grandchildren, with Disney World and Bermuda being her most memorable. She also enjoyed quality time with her friends and family at her beach house in Rehoboth. Edna was a member of St. Phillips Lutheran Church. She was truly a good and faithful servant. Edna was also a past president of the Hoe N Hope Garden Club. She spent her weekday mornings with friends that she called her "Panera Family."
Edna was predeceased by her husband, Joseph "Tucker" Smith. In addition, she was predeceased by her brothers, Ludwig, Joseph, John and Julius Hinlicky. Edna will be dearly missed by her children, Lana Borrelli (Joseph), Lori Everhart (James), and Scott Smith (Cheryl); her cherished grandchildren, Alexis Borrelli and Ashley Cannata, James (Molly) and Elizabeth Everhart, Aaron (fiancée, Jessica) and Christopher Smith; her great grandson, Vincent. She had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart. They were her pride and joy. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel Hinlicky; brother-in-law, Matthew Smith (Pat); many nieces, nephews and their families; and her dearest and faithful friend, Barbara Hamory.
The family would like to thank the staff of Somerford House, Seasons Hospice and Incredible Home Care for the compassionate care given to Edna.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Philip's Church, 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Tuesday, June 11 from 10:30AM-12:00PM. Funeral services will begin at 12:00PM, immediately followed by a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edna to St. Philip's Lutheran Church (https://www.stphilips.us).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019