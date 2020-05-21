Edna V. Frost
Edna V. Frost

Smyrna, DE - Edna V. Lindell Frost, age 92, of Smyrna, DE, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

She was a graduate of Newark High School. Edna was a homemaker and an excellent cook. She enjoyed making holiday dinners and spending time with her family. Special August anniversary dinners included her specialty, deviled clams. Edna also enjoyed fishing trips with her husband, George in the Villas, Cape May, NJ. She was a longtime member, with her mother, Edna Logue, of the Florence H. Bailey Rebekah Lodge # 13.

Edna was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George S. Frost, Jr., who died March 19, 2009. She is survived by her son, George S. Frost III (Alice) of Bogue, NC; her daughters, Elizabeth Molin (Thomas) of Townsend, DE and Darlene McMaster (Lem) of Middletown, DE; her grandchildren, Alexis Nunan (Chip), Nicholas McMaster (Erica), Jacob McMaster (Kristy); her great grandchildren, Logan, Isabelle, Wade, Chase, Jensen and Ayden.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service and burial will be private in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

To offer condolences, please visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302-328-2312




Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
