|
|
Edward A. "Hector Smith
Newark - Edward A. Smith "Hector" age 91, of Newark, DE, born in Kingston, PA, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. His beloved wife, Priscilla C. Smith, of 63 years, preceded him in death in 2014. He served the U.S. Navy in Hawaii from 1945 to 1950. He was a firefighter for the City of Wilmington from 1952 until his retirement in 1992. His hobbies included travel with family and friends, books, movies (especially Westerns) and music of all kinds. He bred, showed and judged prize rabbits and took great joy in being involved in the Delaware Rabbit Breeders Association and his local 4-H affiliate. He was truly a modern day "Pied Piper" and shared his zest for life with all children that had the good fortune to meet or live near him. His unconditional love and genuine interest in the hopes, dreams and lives of others was what defined him as a husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. His insatiable curiosity, adventurous spirit, love of oddities and road trips allowed him to live a lengthy, playful, colorful life of love and generosity.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Krieger & husband Richard, Alissa Prososki & husband Gary, Kimberlee Bradley & husband Michael, Loraine Crimian & husband Michael, and Margaret Dodson & husband Oliver; grandchildren: Tina, Lee, Jacki, Ted, Jr., Jonathan, Sara, Benjamin, Michelle & Debbie; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Patrick, Camby, Madeline, Logan, Thea and Sydney; sister, Susan Beachboard & husband Eugene & their granddaughter Kate; sister-in-law Doris; and many loving nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Edward is also preceded in death by his parents, Margaret & Wilson Smith; and siblings: Robert, Virginia, and Martin.
Our family expresses their heartfelt thanks to his adoptive families, the VanStans and the Thomases, without whom he would not have survived those long, lonely days after the death of his dear wife, Priscilla. Another special thanks to his aids from Comfort Keepers, especially James who was immediately adopted into "sonship." We, his daughters, could never fully express our love, respect and deepest affection for the man who would challenge us to live simply, love generously and be as kind as possible in all circumstances. Thanks, Dad, love always.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6-8 PM and again on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 11 AM - 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Edward's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019