Edward A. Ruth
Edward A. Ruth

Ed passed on to his permanent fishing spot on November 14, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, DE on February 4, 1925 to the late Allen and L. Virginia Ruth. Ed was one of six children all of whom have predeceased him.

Ed was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Adela, who passed in 2007. He is survived by his children Jack Ruth (Bobbie), Laurie Ruth (Eric Snodgrass) and Allen Ruth (Leslie). His grandchildren Kelley Berger (Brian), Mark Ruth, Stacey Smith (Tom), Sean Ruth (Teresa) and Samantha Ruth, most of whom were with him in his final hours. Also 3 great grandchildren Crissa, Gabriel and Elijah.

Ed served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Stockton. He was a Tin Can Sailor. Ed, like many at that time enlisted at the age of 17.

Ed was a Master Plumber by trade and worked in Delaware, Indiana and Texas. Many years of his career where in supervision of pipe line work.

Ed was a member of the Middletown VFW and a lifetime member of St. John's Lodge.

Ed spent many winters in Big Pine Key, FL fishing with cherished friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. MacRae, Dr McGee, their staff and Delaware Hospice nurses Katie and Angela and Chaplain Kevin for the kindness and caring.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to either Delaware Hospice, Melanoma Research Foundation or Delaware Military Academy.

At this time a service has not been planned.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
