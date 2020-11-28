Edward Allen MilliganWilmington - Edward Allen Milligan, 89, died on November 23rd, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. Edward was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1931 to Harry Leslie and May Love-land Milligan. He graduated from P.S. DuPont High School (1948), and University of Delaware (1952) with a Bachelor of Science In Mechanical Engineering. Ed is survived by his children Leslie (Tom) Healey, Amy Milligan, Laura Milligan (Andy Lendway), and Andrew Milligan, as well as his much-loved granddaughters, Samantha, Anne, Rose, Calla, and Emily. Ed and the family also have a special place in their hearts for his dear caregivers, Sabrina, Adwoa, and Rosemary; and his long-time friend, Charlene.Ed was a strong, yet tender man, who was genuinely interested in everyone he met. The source of Ed's strength was his faith and the love and trust he shared with his wife and soul mate of 64 years, Suzanne Bousquet Milligan. Ed was humble about his numerous accomplishments in-cluding his time in the US Army and his professional achievements, including his patent for Cot-tonelle. All of his children fondly remember sifting through nails at Sears for those quick after dinner trips for something he needed right then, or the times we built something that did not work, but was still the most fun to be had anywhere. His many interests included clockmaking, oriental rugs, fine woodworking and carving, and music, especially playing the clarinet, banjo, piano, and, for his closest friends, on very special occasions, the bamboozaphone he built himself. Ed's handmade clocks were frequent wedding gifts, and we've been amazed to learn how many homes they are in across the country. Of all his accomplishments, Ed was most proud of his family, and the fact that his children were not only siblings, but also best friends.Ed was warm and friendly, and willing to chat with anyone. He likely learned this from his early years spent working with his dad and grandfather at the family's grocery store in Seaford, Dela-ware. He was also a mentor and nurturer, as was his mother, who was the first head of the Tatnall Lower School, working with Mrs. Tatnall to develop a school, that even today, considers nurture as key to any child's development. Ed had a profound and protective love for his young-er brother, Wally, who was born with Down's Syndrome. From all these experiences, Ed be-came a man of wisdom and strength, and seemingly endless knowledge about almost any topic. He loved sharing his knowledge and was as comfortable working with all five of his granddaugh-ters in his wood shop as he was discussing how to rebuild a car with an adult. He loved traveling with his dearest friends the Lews and the Harrisons, but if you asked him where he would most like to be, the answer was always the same: in Maine with his family.Edward was predeceased by his wife, Suzanne Bousquet; his parents, Harry and May Milligan; and his beloved brother, Wally Milligan.In keeping with the current guidelines due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Ministry of Caring in care of Emmanuel Dining Room, 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Ed and Suzanne cooked there for many years to help Emmanuel provide meals to those in need.Ed loved music but had two songs he particularly enjoyed. One was 'Tenderly', and the other Aaron Copeland's 'Fanfare for the Common Man'. Ed lived his life tenderly though he was any-thing but a common man. There were few better than Ed. Damn few.To offer condolences, please visit: