Edward D. Kee
Newark - Edward D. Kee, age 92, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, after a short illness.
Born in New Castle, DE on August 19, 1926, he was a son of the late William B. and Elizabeth (Scully) Kee. Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War for 3 ½ years. His entire working career was in the electrical industry. In 1972, Edward became vice-president of Diversified Lighting Associates of Philadelphia. While with Diversified, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors. Edward was instrumental in growing it from a small company and now it is the largest lighting fixture manufacturer in Philadelphia. He was past chairman of the Lighting Division of Electrical Associates of Philadelphia.
A friend to the community, Edward was a life member of St. John's Lodge #2 in New Castle and belonged to the Delaware Consistory and Nur Temple Shrine. In 1981, he was a member and commander of the Wilmington Power Squadron, a national boating organization. Edward belonged to the Immanuel Church on the Green in New Castle for 82 years and served for a year on the Vestry. Later he became a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Newark. While his children were in high school, Edward served several years as the president of the band boosters helping to raise funds for band trips. In his later years, he and his wife lived at Southridge in Newark, where he served as a member of their council for 5 years and was president for 2 years. Edward's fondest memories were made traveling extensively around the world with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce C. (LeFever) Kee; children, Katherine Blackhurst of Hockessin, Wanda Cibroski of Newark, and Eric Jacobson of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Christopher Dougherty of Orlando, FL, Brenda Cibroski of Wilmington, Kimberly Cibroski of Newark and Jessica Mooney of Bensalem, PA; and 5 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 276 South College Avenue, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Edward's memory to the Exceptional Care for Children, 11 Independence Way, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019