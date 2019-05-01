Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hedwig's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig's Catholic Church
408 S.Harrison St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Burial
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
6001 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dziewit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Dziewit

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Dziewit Obituary
Edward Dziewit

Wilmington, DE - Edward Dziewit, age 78, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Born in Poland, the son of Jan and Karolina Dziewit he was a lifelong resident of New Castle, Delaware and a proud graduate of Newark High School. Ed joined the US Army Reserves in 1961 as a Medical Specialist. He later took on the Cabinet Making Trade where he owned his own business. Prior to retirement, Ed was employed with the Raskob Foundation for Catholic Activities.

He leaves behind his two sisters, Maria Sweeney and Laurie Villani; three children, Irena Dziewit, Monika Rossi and her husband Dan and John Dziewit; four grandchildren, Justin, Blake, Rachel and Peyton; and his former wife, Zenia Dziewit.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, 408 S.Harrison St, Wilmington DE where friends may visit with his family after 9:30 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers.the family has asked that donations be made in Ed's honor to the , 200 Continental Dr., # 101, Newark, DE 19713. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now