Edward Dziewit
Wilmington, DE - Edward Dziewit, age 78, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Born in Poland, the son of Jan and Karolina Dziewit he was a lifelong resident of New Castle, Delaware and a proud graduate of Newark High School. Ed joined the US Army Reserves in 1961 as a Medical Specialist. He later took on the Cabinet Making Trade where he owned his own business. Prior to retirement, Ed was employed with the Raskob Foundation for Catholic Activities.
He leaves behind his two sisters, Maria Sweeney and Laurie Villani; three children, Irena Dziewit, Monika Rossi and her husband Dan and John Dziewit; four grandchildren, Justin, Blake, Rachel and Peyton; and his former wife, Zenia Dziewit.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, 408 S.Harrison St, Wilmington DE where friends may visit with his family after 9:30 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers.the family has asked that donations be made in Ed's honor to the , 200 Continental Dr., # 101, Newark, DE 19713. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019