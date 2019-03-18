|
Edward E. Ksiazek
Wilmington - Edward E. Ksiazek, age 88, passed away on March 15, 2019 at the Christiana Hospital.
He was born to the late Stanley and Joanna Ksiazek and raised on East 2nd Street in Wilmington, DE along with 6 brothers and sisters. Ed graduated from Salesianum School in 1948 and also from Goldey-Beacom College and Brandywine Police College. He honorably served his country as a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force stationed with the 1259 Air Transport Squadron in Bermuda during the Korean War. After, Ed became a Wilmington Police Officer serving the community as a patrolman, youth aide and detective before retiring as a Sgt. in 1979. Following his retirement from the force, he worked for the Delaware State Superior Court as a bailiff. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. He was a member and past president of the Fraternal Order of Police and was also a member of the Polish Falcons, Knights of Columbus and the VFW.
He loved his country and community and served both with honor. Among his other loves, he liked gardening in the spring time, attending his grandchildren's many sporting events and special activities and his family vacations at the Delaware Beaches. He looked forward to spending time with his family during the holidays. Ed enjoyed celebrating the many cultural festivities in Wilmington, especially those pertaining to his Polish heritage. He will be dearly missed by his family and will remain forever in their hearts.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Adam Lake. Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Blanche Chinski Ksiazek, his children, Kathleen Harris (Thomas), Stanley Ksiazek (Terri), Diane McCusker, Edward J. Ksiazek (Kim), John Ksiazek (Theresa), Gregory Ksiazek, his sister, Irene Durbano, his grandchildren, Philip, Megan, Danielle, Caitlin, John Jr., Jason, Brandon, Jarrett, Lance and Ryan, his great-grandchildren, Alexis, Grayson, Bryce, L.J. III, Drew, Julian and Kane.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McCrery Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, March 21st at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 18, 2019