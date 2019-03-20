|
Edward F. Florczyk
Chestertown - Edward "Eddie" F. Florczyk, age 89, of Chestertown, MD formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown, MD.
He was born in Wilmington, DE on June 12, 1929 son of the late Alexander and Mary (Kaczorowski) Florczyk. Eddie proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Florczyk began his working career with the Continental Can Company and eventually retired as a foreman with State Distributors in Wilmington, DE.
Eddie was a proud member of the Teamsters and the Pulaski Legion in Wilmington. He loved hunting, fishing, antiquing and frequenting garage sales.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael "Mickey" Edward Florczyk in 1985 and his three siblings, Alexander, Helen and Irene. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Jean Florczyk of Ocean View, DE and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Eddie's name to Mothers Against Drunk Driving by visiting www.madd.org/de.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019