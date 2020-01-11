Services
Edward F. Lodge Iii Obituary
Edward F. Lodge, III

Wilmington - Edward F. Lodge III, age 66, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Christiana Hospital after complications following a long battle with cancer.

Born in Troy, NY, Ed was the son of the late Rosemond (Curtis) and Edward F. Lodge, Jr. He worked at JP Morgan Chase and previously enjoyed many years working at the Wilmington Trust Company. He loved spending time at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach and adored being "Poppop" to Jake.

Ed will be dearly missed by his wife of 20 years, Colleen (Graney) Lodge and her son, Edward Graney; his brother, James "Jim" Curtis Lodge, Sr. (Pegeen) of Wilmington; his sister, Rosamond Niemeyer (Robert) of Leesburg, VA. Also surviving are Ed's in-laws, Marie Graney, Michelle Thompson, Martin Graney (Terry) and Joseph Graney (Gale), and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, January 14th between 6 and 8 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Cedar and Clayton Street, Wilmington. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713, or St. Elizabeth's Church, 809 S Broom St, Wilmington, DE 19805. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
