Edward F. Wasielewski



Wilmington - Age 72, sadly passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020, with his loving family by his side.



Eddie was born in Wilmington, DE, on March 8, 1948, to the late Edward and Ethel (Darwicki) Wasielewski. A graduate of Brown Vocational in Wilmington majoring in electronics, Eddie was employed at Doeskin and then went on to work at Clark's Forklift in New Castle, DE. He also proudly served in the Delaware National Guard. Eddie was an avid Eagles fan and a devoted father to both his sons.



Eddie was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn; his sons, Edward, Jr. and David; his sister, Loretta Lewandowski, who married Eddie's best friend, Joe "Cool"; and niece, Lisa Corridori. He is survived by his sister, Josephine Graves and husband, Dave; his niece, a wonderful and compassionate caretaker to Eddie, Julie Layton and husband, George; niece, Tiffany Scott; and nephews, Joseph Lewandowski, Jr. and wife, Shelly; and Jonathan Lewandowski.



Funeral services will be private.



