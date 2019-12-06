|
Edward G. Stonich
Hockessin - Edward G. Stonich, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 3, 2019 with his friends by his side.
Born in Joliet, IL, Edd was a talented baseball player who was a member of the Pony Little League team who won the National Title in 1956. He went on to play for the University of Illinois, where he graduated in 1967 with a Master's Degree in Marketing. Upon graduating from the University of Illinois, Edd began an accomplished career as a marketing manager for DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware.
Throughout his career, Edd was the marketing manager for many well-known products, including Riston, Stainmaster and Tyvek. As the marketing manager for Stren Fishing Line, he won a Chloe Award for his creativeness for creating commercials. Edd was also instrumental with DuPont sponsoring Bill Dance of Bassmasters through his marketing of Stren.
Another monumental accomplishment for Edd was as the marketing manager of Automotive Products, which he devoted many years of his career to developing. Edd initiated the idea to be a large sponsor in the automotive industry, including NASCAR. Based on his guidance, DuPont sponsored Ricky Craven in the NASCAR Busch Series and Jeff Gordon in the NASCAR Winston Cup. Edd's relationship with NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports spanned over 20 years.
Through his NASCAR relationship, Edd was good friends with Jeff Gordon. Edd developed and then facilitated the sale of DuPont paint to the manufacturer of the Jeff Gordon and Ricky Craven die cast cars. For his accomplishments in marketing with Automotive Products and NASCAR, Edd was awarded the coveted DuPont Marketing Excellence Award. He also instituted NASCAR Day for employees of DuPont and their families.
In his leisure time, Edd enjoyed cycling and fishing and was a member of Bassmasters. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach.
Edd was preceded in death by his mother, Louise A.Stonich (nee Nasenbeny), and his father, Edward F. Stonich. He is survived by his friends and caretakers, Jill and Mark Lewis, his brothers, William and Richard (Gina) Stonich, and by his nephews, Edward, Jeffrey (Gaylen) and Troye (Mary Beth) Stonich.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, December 12 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a funeral service will begin at11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
Jill and Mark would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Summit Assisted Living, Julie Dominelli, and the nurses and staff of Seasons Hospice, especially Colette, for their kind and compassionate care of Edd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edd's name to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713, the , or to your local little league in honor of Edd's love of baseball.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019