Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Cape Henlopen State Park
Main Beach, DE
Edward George Jarrell, Jr.

Rehoboth Beach - Eddie Jarrell 56, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware passed away on February 4, 2019 at Beebe Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware to Edith (Hicken) Jarrell and the late Edward Jarrell. Eddie was a 1980 graduate of Dickinson High School.



Eddie is survived by his son Shane Jarrell; his mother Edith; his brothers: Charles Jarrell (Nikki) and Michael Jarrell (Jen); his sisters: Jennifer DiIenno (Bill) and Tracie Smelstoys (Chris); and many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In addition to family, Eddie leaves behind numerous friends, especially his dear friend John DeSimone.



A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at 12:00 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Cape Henlopen State Park, Main Beach pavilion. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Lewes, DE.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Eddie's memory to the Rehoboth Beach Lions Club, PO Box 291, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971.



Please visit Eddie's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
