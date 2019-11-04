|
Edward H. Fielding
Wilmington - - Edward Fielding, 88, died peacefully on Saturday morning, November 2, 2019.
Ed was born December 31, 1930 and was a life-long Delawarean. His parents were John & Mildred (Gruwell) Fielding.
After graduating from St. Andrews School in 1949, Ed attended the University of Delaware, receiving a BS in Economics in 1954. He then served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 1958 and began a career with DuPont, transitioning to the Campbell Soup Company where he worked for 30 years and retired as Senior Manager of Logistics.
He is survived by his wife Janet, with whom he enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage, and his children: son Andrew (Janet) of Danielsville, GA, daughter Sarah of Mardela Springs, MD, and grandchildren, James (Juli), Alexander, and Robyn.
He is also survived by many cousins who are close friends.
Ed was a member of The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew & Mathew. During his life, he held vestry positions at different churches. Ed was an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution & AARP, while also serving as a member of the Delaware Archives Committee. He was a founding board member of the Delaware Cemetery Board.
Curious and adventurous, Ed enjoyed traveling to different places within the US and to many foreign countries. He had a great passion for Jazz music and was a string bass player in high school and for the Deltones, becoming band leader, at the University of Delaware. Ed had a pension for American history but most especially Delaware history.
Ed was known and respected for his sincerity and willingness to serve.
His life will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew & Mathew (SsAM), 719 N. Shipley St., Wilmington, DE. 19801.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at SsAM, in memory of Ed Fielding. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019