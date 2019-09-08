|
|
Edward H. Kris
Newark - Edward H. Kris, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born in Maspeth, New York on November 16, 1923, he was a son to the late Anthony and Walentyne Kryzwicki. He enlisted in the US Navy after high school. Following his military service, he successfully completed mechanical engineering studies at the New York University. Ed started his career with Allis Chambers Manufacturing Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and retired from the DuPont Company after 38 years.
He enjoyed sailing and competitively raced in numerous PHRF events on the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. He is a past commander of the Northeast River and Wilmington Sail and Power Squadrons (US Power Squadron affiliates). Throughout his boating career, Ed was well regarded for his commitment to educating others about boating and all things nautical. Following retirement, he enjoyed relaxing with family and sailing on his boat, Cygnet. In his later years, he became a member of the Delaware R/C Club, building and flying remote-controlled model aircraft.
Ed is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Wilson Kris; his step-son Michael Hollis, and his brother John Kriz. He is survived by his three children, C. David Sharpless III (Barbara), Martin Kris, and P. Lynn Pyle (Ernie); six grandchildren, Patricia S. Hall (Glenn), C. David Sharpless IV, Nicholas Pyle (Tijen), Jennifer Kris, P. Jillian Pyle and Robert W. Kris; as well as four great grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. The family wishes to thank the staff of Millcroft Nursing facility for their care and support.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019