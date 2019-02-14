|
Edward H. Owens
Seaford - Edward H. Owens, age 90, of Seaford, passed away on February 1, 2019 at the Acts Retirement Center in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, he is the son of the late Hollis J. Owens and Mary Sinclair Owens. After graduating high school from Delmar High, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Owens began his career with DuPont as an electrician at the Kinston, NC plant and remained for 25 years then returned to the Seaford, DE plant where, after another 15 years of service, he retired as a supervisor within the contractor division. He was a member of Christ Evangelistic Church in Laurel, Seaford Lions Club, VFW Post 4961, American Legion Post 6, Moose Lodge of Seaford, and a Past Town Council Member in Grifton, NC. He is survived by his children: a daughter, E. Holly Fuller and her husband Steven of Salisbury, MD and a son, Edward H. Owens, II and his wife Johanna of Cedar Point, NC, and four stepchildren: Richard Little of New Bern, NC, Jerry Little of Rancho Cordova, CA, Jeanenne Nelson and her husband Robert of Chapel Hill, NC, and Godfrey Little and his wife Beth of Seaford, DE. He leaves behind his only sibling, a brother, E. Roy Owens of Acts Retirement Center in Seaford and formerly of Chestertown, MD and his grandchildren, Tonya Little, Crystal Little-Smith, Eric Nelson, Lucas Nelson, Sarah Little, Laura Fuller, Jared Fuller, Edward Owens III, Allison Owens, and Grace Owens. Several nieces and nephews also survive him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanenne Owens. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ Evangelistic Church, 9802 Camp Road, Laurel, Delaware 19956 at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Reverend Roland Tice will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Spring Hill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in honor of Mr. Edward Owens. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hsdfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019