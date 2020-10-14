Edward H. Swift, Jr.
Wilmington - Edward H. Swift, Jr., age 71, passed away on October 11, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Edward and Marie (Bishel) Swift.
A graduate of John Dickinson High School in 1967, he then earned an accounting degree from Goldey Beacom College. He also attended Wilmington College. After completing his education, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army. He then went on to work in retail until becoming disabled. Ed was a huge Phillies, Flyers and Eagles fan.
Ed is survived by his children, Malcolm and Melissa, his grandchildren, as well as his brother, Jeffrey C. Swift, and sister, Sharon Wilson, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org
At Ed's request, services will be private.
