Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
21265 John J Williams Highway
Lewes, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
21265 John J Williams Highway
Lewes, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Howard Cox


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Howard Cox Obituary
Edward Howard Cox

Georgetown - Edward Howard Cox, affectionately known as "Pop", age 93, of Georgetown, DE passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Delaware Veterans Home, in Milford, DE. He was born on January 13, 1926 in Hockessin, DE, son of the late Charles Henry Cox and Margaret M. (Johnson) Cox. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 21265 John J Williams Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow services at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE. Please visit Mr. Cox's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.