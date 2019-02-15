|
Edward Howard Cox
Georgetown - Edward Howard Cox, affectionately known as "Pop", age 93, of Georgetown, DE passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Delaware Veterans Home, in Milford, DE. He was born on January 13, 1926 in Hockessin, DE, son of the late Charles Henry Cox and Margaret M. (Johnson) Cox. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 21265 John J Williams Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow services at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE. Please visit Mr. Cox's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019