Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Edward J. "Big Ed" Chinsky Jr.


1943 - 2019
Edward J. "Big Ed" Chinsky Jr. Obituary
Edward "Big Ed" J. Chinski, Jr.

Elkton - Edward "Big Ed" J. Chinski, Jr., age 75, of Elkton, MD passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on August 30, 1943, Ed was an incredibly loving, devoted husband to his wife, Mildred for 57 years. He was an awesome father to his five children and their spouses, Claudia and Bernard "Sonny" Bradley, Edward III and Crystle Chinski, Thomas and Kelley Chinski, Kim Chinski, Lori and Eric Opal and an amazing, proud grandfather to his nine grandchildren, Mark, Leigh-Ann, Robert, Lauren-Elizabeth, Thomas, Jessica, Julia, Kirsten and Kevin.

Ed was a son of the late Edward J. and Anna (Ambrose) Chinski, Sr. He is also survived by his brothers, Francis and William Chinski, as well as many close family members and friends whom he loved as his own, especially his mother-in-law, Grace Davis.

"Big Ed" was the owner of many businesses in Wilmington, DE throughout the years to include Atlantic Service Station, Hannas Exxon, Chinski's Mobil, Dream Cream Ice Cream, Chinski's Catering and Ed & Sons Auto Salvage. He never fully retired, continuing to be self-employed and was commissioned for countless projects by many people.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Christian Celebration of Ed's Life will be officiated by Pastor Karen Bunnell and will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 11, 2019
