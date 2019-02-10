|
|
Edward J. Duffy
Newark - Edward Duffy passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Duff is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Russell) Duffy; his sons, Adam Duffy (Veronica) and Matthew Duffy (Krista); his granddaughter, Leah; his sisters, Maryann McCall and Harriet Coyle.
Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, February 13 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a Remembrance Service.
Please omit flowers. Instead, donations in memory of Duff may be made to Penn Medicine at www.pennmedicine.org/giving/where-to-give.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019