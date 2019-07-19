Services
St Mary Of Assumption Chr
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
(302) 239-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gormley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Gormley


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Gormley Obituary
Edward J. Gormley

Hockessin - Edward "Monk" Gormley, 91 of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Edward was born in Oxford, PA on September 18, 1927, son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Gormley. A football player and graduate of Salesianum High School, he served two tours of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps during both WWII and the Korean War. He ran Gormley's Market on Old Lancaster Pike and was the third member of his family to serve as the Postmaster of the Hockessin Post Office. In his free time, he could be found enjoying drives through Lancaster and the Eastern Shore with his wife, Anne, watching Notre Dame football games, and sailing on the Chesapeake. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, and also enjoyed attending Mass at St. Malachy Church in Cochranville, PA.

Edward will be dearly missed by his daughter, Annmarie Patterson and her husband, Shawn; his grandsons, Shawn Jr., Michael, and Zachary; his sister, Rosemarie Ercole; as well as many nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his wife, Anne (Cummings); his brothers, Charles and James; his sisters, Alma and Elizabeth.

Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 on Thursday, July 25 from 9:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. The interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Edward to Hockessin Fire Company, 1225 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 (http://www.hockessin19.com) and St. Mary of the Assumption Lazarus Ministry.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from July 19 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.