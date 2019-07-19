|
Edward J. Gormley
Hockessin - Edward "Monk" Gormley, 91 of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Edward was born in Oxford, PA on September 18, 1927, son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Gormley. A football player and graduate of Salesianum High School, he served two tours of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps during both WWII and the Korean War. He ran Gormley's Market on Old Lancaster Pike and was the third member of his family to serve as the Postmaster of the Hockessin Post Office. In his free time, he could be found enjoying drives through Lancaster and the Eastern Shore with his wife, Anne, watching Notre Dame football games, and sailing on the Chesapeake. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, and also enjoyed attending Mass at St. Malachy Church in Cochranville, PA.
Edward will be dearly missed by his daughter, Annmarie Patterson and her husband, Shawn; his grandsons, Shawn Jr., Michael, and Zachary; his sister, Rosemarie Ercole; as well as many nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his wife, Anne (Cummings); his brothers, Charles and James; his sisters, Alma and Elizabeth.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 on Thursday, July 25 from 9:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. The interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Edward to Hockessin Fire Company, 1225 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 (http://www.hockessin19.com) and St. Mary of the Assumption Lazarus Ministry.
Published in The News Journal from July 19 to July 23, 2019