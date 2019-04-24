Services
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Newark - Edward J. Kent, age 89, of Newark, DE, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Education was Edward's passion in life and he dedicated himself to being a lifelong student and teacher. He had taught elementary school and community college and volunteered at a group home teaching students to read. Edward never forgot a student and they never forgot his guiding influence in their lives. He was particularly passionate about adult learning and was completing his doctoral dissertation in this field. Edward was an opera aficionado who also enjoyed Philadelphia sports and cats. His influence and contribution to the world of education will be deeply missed.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Carol Mulrine and her husband, Douglas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Felicia "Tish" Kent; and parents, Edward and Marie Kent.

A visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 1-2 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Edward's life at 2 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Literacy for Incarcerated Teens, 1461 First Ave. #113, New York, NY 10075-2201 or , Donor Services, PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090-8018 or Delaware Hospice Center, 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd fl., Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
