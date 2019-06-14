Edward J. "Jack" Palivoda, Jr.



Wilmington - Edward J. Palivoda, Jr. "Jack", 83 of Wilmington passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Chestertown, MD.



Jack was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Genevieve (Kupis) and Edward J. Palivoda, Sr. He was a devoted son and loving brother. Jack was very mechanically inclined and was the "go to" person if anyone needed anything fixed. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, Mickey Florczyk.



Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Bernice E. Nowicki of Dewey Beach and Tequesta, FL and Justine P. Florczyk of Bethany Beach and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington at 11 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19716. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary