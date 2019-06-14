Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Palivoda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. "Jack" Palivoda Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward J. "Jack" Palivoda Jr. Obituary
Edward J. "Jack" Palivoda, Jr.

Wilmington - Edward J. Palivoda, Jr. "Jack", 83 of Wilmington passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Chestertown, MD.

Jack was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Genevieve (Kupis) and Edward J. Palivoda, Sr. He was a devoted son and loving brother. Jack was very mechanically inclined and was the "go to" person if anyone needed anything fixed. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, Mickey Florczyk.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Bernice E. Nowicki of Dewey Beach and Tequesta, FL and Justine P. Florczyk of Bethany Beach and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington at 11 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19716. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now