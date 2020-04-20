|
|
Edward J. Poczynek
New Castle - Edward J. Poczynek, age 92, of New Castle, passed away at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, son of the late Vincent and Agatha (Kowal) Poczynek. After graduating high school, Ed served honorably in the US Air Force. Upon his discharge, he began his career with Georgia-Pacific Manufacturing Company, where he worked as a supervisor for several years.
Ed was a talented softball player and exceptional bowler. He was a fan of the Phillies and "those damn" Eagles. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, pop-pop, Dziadzi, and friend.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen (Trakas) Poczynek; his children, Marie Schult, Vincent Poczynek, JoAnn Reynolds (Andy), and Michael Poczynek (Dawn); his grandchildren, David (Jessica), Jami (Paulie), Alexis, Taylor and Dottie; his great-grandchildren, David III, Khaley, Isabella, Denise, Arianna, and Paul III; and his sister, Genevieve Ghione
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Stanley, Anthony, Michael and Helen Poczynek, Mary Drozd and Elizabeth Reed.
Due to the current public health crisis, services for Ed will be held privately with his family with a public memorial service to follow at a later date.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020