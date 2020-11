Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward J. Schofield Sr.



Wilmington -



Edward J. Schofield Sr., age 79, of Wilmington passed away on November 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Garrett (Dave), son, Timothy Schofield; 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Edward J. Schofield Jr. Mr. Schofield was dearly loved and will be forever missed.









