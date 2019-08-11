|
Edward J. Sulecki
Newark - Edward J. Sulecki, age 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the home of his son, Brent, with whom he lived.
Born in Wilmington, Eddie was the son of the late Fred and Theresa (Sculley) Sulecki. Before retiring in 2011, he had been an employee of Acme Markets for 15 years.
Family was the center of Eddie's life. He was immensely proud of his two sons, Jason and Brent, and all that they have accomplished in their lives. Eddie treasured their annual family vacations to Lewes Beach. Although he wasn't as "lucky" as his son Brent, Eddie enjoyed going to Delaware Park with him to watch the horse races and sports events.
Eddie will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his love of animals, especially the many pets he lived with. He was a handyman, who could fix everything from the house to cars, and was always willing to help anyone.
Eddie is survived by his sons, Jason J. Sulecki (Erik) and Brent E. Sulecki (Amy);his former wife, Karen Edgar, who helped care for him; his sisters, Terry Porter, Marie Strazella, Patricia Sulecki, Donna Sulecki, and Michele Crowl; and his brother, John Sulecki. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Nancy Carver and Rose Jones; and his brothers, Fred, Raymond and Francis Sulecki.
As per Eddie's wishes, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eddie's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19805 to honor his love of animals.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019