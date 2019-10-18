|
|
Edward James Murphy
Chadds Ford - Edward James Murphy, age 69, of Chadds Ford, PA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn DiSabatino Murphy; his children, Tracy Murphy (Jeffrey), Edward Murphy Jr. (Jackie) , Heather Murphy, Amber Murphy, Joseph Shortell, and Kelly Silliman (Robert); his grandchildren, Jessica Haney, Rebecca Haney, Veronica Haney, Valerie Murphy, Daisy Murphy, Ivy Murphy, Mikayla Ball, James Silliman and Ben Silliman; great-grandchildren, Jayden Hallman and Hailey Dugan; and his siblings, Joseph Murphy (Margared), and Joan Martin (Jim). He is predeceased by his parents, Philis and Patrick Murphy; and his sisters Ethlanne Murphy and Phillis Duffy.
Ed was born in Marcus Hook, PA and attended Chichester High School. He had a strong work ethic from a young age. As a boy, he made snow cones to sell to his neighbors for spending money. He bought his first car (a Chevy Camaro) with the money he made working at Acme grocery store. Ed worked as a Millwright for the DuPont Company for 33 years. He loved his work, and took pride in developing his multitude of skills. He especially enjoyed training others on the job.
Above all, Ed was a family man, and a natural father. In his retirement, he loved spending time with his beloved wife Carolyn and his many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially loving cheering on the Eagles and the Phillies. He was great at solving problems and could fix just about anything. He also loved learning about and discussing world history. Ed will be remembered for his kindness, his helpfulness, his warm smile, and his love for his family and friends. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor, always joking around and making us laugh.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30-10:30 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807. A Mass of Christian Burial and Internment will immediately follow at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Delaware Humane Association.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019