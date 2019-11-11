|
Rev. Edward John Kaczorowski
Wilmington -
Rev. Edward John Kaczorowski entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 8th at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. He on was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on May 15th, 1928, a son of Thomas and Maryanna (Franusiak) Kaczorowski. He attended Kings College and Seton Hall University. He began studies for the priesthood at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Philadelphia. He was ordained on his birthday, May 15th, 1958 by the late Cardinal O'Hara in Sts. Peter and Paul Basilica in Philadelphia. He was assigned as associate pastor to St. Hedwig and St. Thomas the Apostle in Wilmington. He was pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Secretary, MD, St. Paul in Delaware City, and St. Stanislaus Kostka in Wilmington. He retired as pastor of St. Stanislaus Kostka in 2008 at the age of 80 and continued to help various parishes in Wilmington with Masses and Confessions. He served many years as Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus (Bishop FitzMaurice Council) and was also the Chaplain for the Wilmington Police and Fire Departments from 1966-1979.
He was well known as a community leader to many people on the East Side of Wilmington. He knew almost everyone in the neighborhood and helped many people acquire jobs, get out of jail, and start new lives. Father Ed was very knowledgeable of many issues and always had a solution to every problem. He was proud of his Polish-American heritage. He could often be outspoken, but was always a gentle soul and a faithful Priest of God for 61 years.
He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Maryanna, his brothers and sisters, Victoria (Gabriel) Laibinis, Joseph (Ellen)Drake, Laura(Jack) Michalski, Jean (Frank) Pisarcik, Frances (Steve)Janus, Helen Kaczorowski, Flossie (Jim )Lohman. He is survived by sister-in-law Ellen Drake. As well as several nieces and nephews: Irene (John)Yesh, Joseph (Sylvia)Laibinis, Mary Ann (John)Lomascolo, Thomas (Jane)Drake, Paul (Judy)Drake, Susan Drake, John (Nancy)Michalski, Jeannie (George) Antall, Mary Ann (Nicky)Riccardone, Sharon Janus, Susan(Marcel)Rossi, Gabriel (Rita) Laibinis (deceased). There are also many great nieces and nephews. Father Ed's family would like to thank in a particular way his friends Everett (Joe) Luvenia Bryant and family, Rev. Christopher Coffiey and the Coffiey family, the wonderful care of St. Francis Hospital, and everyone who helped him during his lifetime.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Joseph of the Brandywine Church, at 10 am on Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation for Fr. Ed will begin at 8:30 am. Entombment will follow in the Queen of the Apostle Crypt, Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19807.
