Edward Joseph Sr.
Maris Grove - Edward Joseph Sr. age 86, June 30, of Maris Grove.
Survived by his wife Florence Moisson Rice, his sons Edward (Christine), Robert (Mary Jo), John and James, (their mother the late Alice Ann), 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sister Kathryn Lindsay.
Visitation on Tues. July 7th ; 6-9 PM at the Danjolell- Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford 980 Providence Rd and Wed. July 8th, ALL IN CHURCH at St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford 10 AM Funeral Mass 11 AM Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
For further details please see www.danjolell.com
.