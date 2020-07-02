1/
Edward Joseph Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Joseph Sr.

Maris Grove - Edward Joseph Sr. age 86, June 30, of Maris Grove.

Survived by his wife Florence Moisson Rice, his sons Edward (Christine), Robert (Mary Jo), John and James, (their mother the late Alice Ann), 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sister Kathryn Lindsay.

Visitation on Tues. July 7th ; 6-9 PM at the Danjolell- Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford 980 Providence Rd and Wed. July 8th, ALL IN CHURCH at St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford 10 AM Funeral Mass 11 AM Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem.

For further details please see www.danjolell.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
06:00 - 09:00 PM
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved