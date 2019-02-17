Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Roman Catholic Church of Corpus Christi
901 New Road
Elsmere, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Roman Catholic Church of Corpus Christi
901 New Road
Elsmere, DE
Edward Joseph Meren Sr.,

Wilmington - On Wednesday, the 13th of February 2019, Edward Joseph Meren Sr., husband of Theresa Dineen Meren.

Native to Edwardsville, PA, born the 13th of October 1929, a son of Emanuel and Lillian Meren, there he was reared along with his sisters, Jean and Lillian, and brothers, Frank, John, and Leo.

Relocating to Wilmington, he met and married, the former Theresa Marie Dineen in the Cathedral of St. Peter, the 15th of September, 1951.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Following military service, he commenced a distinguished career, of 65 years, with car dealerships throughout New Castle County; a recipient of several awards and accolades.

A true gentleman in the finest sense, he will lovingly be remembered for many quiet and heartfelt kindnesses to family and friends, most especially so, unwavering devotion to grandchildren. Well-known culinary skills add delight to his legacy.

Through his unassuming demeanor, Ed Meren left the world in which he lived a better place for having passed through it.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, Theresa and sister Lillian Trudnak, he is survived by his daughters and sons, Kathleen, Edward (Mary Lu), Mark (Monica), Linda Malmberg (Reg), Nancy Archer (Dave), and Michael (Colleen), and grandchildren Kathleen, Dennis, Timothy, Alexis, Connor, Michael, Kelly, and Addison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning, the 23rd of February 2019, eleven o'clock, in the Roman Catholic Church of Corpus Christi, 901 New Road, Elsmere,19805.

Family will receive friends and relations in the church one hour prior to the Mass.

Kindly omit flowers, if so desired, memorial contributions to a . Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
